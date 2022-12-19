Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires 4,254 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $384.84. 47,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,263,056. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.03 and a 200-day moving average of $392.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

