Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,168 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,307,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $313,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $42.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,838. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

