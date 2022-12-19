Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 50,821 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FLQM stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.51. 7,834 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $28.79.

