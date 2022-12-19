Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 159.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 93,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.47. 19,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,111. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.82 and a 200 day moving average of $101.71.

