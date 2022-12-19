Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after acquiring an additional 836,104 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.13. 716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,540. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.25. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $53.21.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).
