Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded down $1.85 on Monday, reaching $216.00. 9,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,902. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

