Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,257 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 571.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 24,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 243,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 43,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 5.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 121,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 82,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 178,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,699,199. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.