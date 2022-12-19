Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 452 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.57. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $43.05.

