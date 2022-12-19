OpenBlox Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $75.30 Million (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. One OpenBlox token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and $477,286.88 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox launched on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

