OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $965.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,706,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,757,383.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,876,750. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,043,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 119,338 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 190,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 83,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,374,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 507,764 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,122,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,600 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

