Orbs (ORBS) Trading 10.9% Lower This Week

Orbs (ORBS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $62.59 million and approximately $505,252.63 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $852.60 or 0.05129910 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00488667 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,812.17 or 0.28953761 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs’ genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.