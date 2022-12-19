Osmosis Achieves Market Capitalization of $370.79 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00004525 BTC on exchanges. Osmosis has a market cap of $370.79 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Osmosis

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

