Osmosis Price Reaches $0.76 (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Osmosis has a market cap of $375.65 million and $7.32 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Osmosis has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00004556 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $887.37 or 0.05296631 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.65 or 0.00487365 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,837.84 or 0.28876625 BTC.

About Osmosis

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars.

