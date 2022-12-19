Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.65

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.65 and last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 1900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.44.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PCRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.
Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 0.69.
In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
