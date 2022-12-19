Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.65

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.65 and last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 1900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.