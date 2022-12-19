Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 0.5% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 81.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,078,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,842. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 6.2 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $6.47. 804,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,008,164. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 2.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.