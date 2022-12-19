Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Trading Up 3.5%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.02 and last traded at $27.02. Approximately 2,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 131,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Pampa Energía by 141.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

