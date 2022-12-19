Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Paramount Global to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
Paramount Global Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $17.39 on Monday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
