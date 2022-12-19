Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Paramount Global to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $17.39 on Monday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

