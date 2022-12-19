Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.91

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$17.91 and last traded at C$18.24, with a volume of 351156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

In other news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,079,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,742,031.78. In related news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.07 per share, with a total value of C$158,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,079,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,742,031.78. Also, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$357,155.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,921 shares of company stock worth $228,075.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

