Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Up to $6.82

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $7.02. Partner Communications shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Partner Communications Trading Up 4.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Partner Communications

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Partner Communications by 82.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Partner Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Partner Communications by 13.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Partner Communications by 241.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Partner Communications by 8.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.