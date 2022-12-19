Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.86. 4,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,513. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.67.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.49%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

