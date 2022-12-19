Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $7.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $548.01. 9,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,177. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $221.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $495.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.89%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

