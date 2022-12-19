Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,026,000 after purchasing an additional 505,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $57.36.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

