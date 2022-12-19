Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $379,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $345.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,215. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.