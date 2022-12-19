Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Target by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Target Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE TGT traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $146.48. 14,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.42 and a 200 day moving average of $157.84. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.