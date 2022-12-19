Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 5.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK traded up $3.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $376.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,626. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.99. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $229.04 and a 1 year high of $401.78.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.00.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

