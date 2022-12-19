Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 991 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,431,000 after acquiring an additional 207,796 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,781,000 after acquiring an additional 281,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,965,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,854,000 after buying an additional 30,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

DTE traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.78. 1,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.08.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.25%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

