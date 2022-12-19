Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 5,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $426.13. The stock had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,159. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $494.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $412.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.56.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

