Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,569,206. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.38.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

