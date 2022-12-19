Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $329.10. 50,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.02 and a 200-day moving average of $319.66. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

