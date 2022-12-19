Pax Dollar 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.11 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006028 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $944.51 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000986 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000619 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003092 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011865 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000133 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
