PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.80. 119,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,225,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $196.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

