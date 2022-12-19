PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.17. 98,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,225,367. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $196.10. The company has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

