Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,948,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $59,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,155,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,147,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.79. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

