Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Perficient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Shares of PRFT opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average is $79.33. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $137.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Perficient had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $227.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,674.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,674.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,041 shares of company stock worth $70,542. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Perficient by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,056 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 4,319.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Perficient during the third quarter worth $2,138,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the third quarter worth $2,548,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Perficient by 321.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,535 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 30,908 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

