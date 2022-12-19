Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 650,222 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000.

PHT opened at $6.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

