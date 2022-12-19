Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 101,258 shares.The stock last traded at $10.11 and had previously closed at $10.10.

Pioneer Merger Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Merger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Merger by 11.7% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Omni Event Management Ltd lifted its position in Pioneer Merger by 0.5% during the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 720,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Pioneer Merger by 34.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Merger by 1.6% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 309,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Merger

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

