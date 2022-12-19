Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLUG. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.09.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 358.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

