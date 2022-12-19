Pocket Network (POKT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $72.93 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $72.93 million and $795,387.48 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pocket Network has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

