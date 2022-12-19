Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.95

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 8522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.40.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

