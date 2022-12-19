Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.95

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 8522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 3.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.40.
Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
