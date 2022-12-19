Polygon Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.08 Billion (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00004845 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Polygon has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Polygon has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion and $183.58 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001701 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $863.10 or 0.05134072 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00487698 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.24 or 0.28898795 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
