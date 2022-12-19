Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $291.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $387.82.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $313.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $569.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $317.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.21. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Pool by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

