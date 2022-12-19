Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on PBH shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PBH opened at $60.61 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $63.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $289.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 474.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

