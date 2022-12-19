Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Down to $23.81

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.81, but opened at $23.15. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 197 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -66.14 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.24.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $148,678.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,586,049 shares of company stock worth $116,202,491. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Privia Health Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 70,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

