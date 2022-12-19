Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.77.

Progressive Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE PGR opened at $126.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. Progressive has a one year low of $99.28 and a one year high of $134.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,298. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

