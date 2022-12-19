Prometeus (PROM) Price Tops $4.33 on Exchanges

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $83.33 million and approximately $286,765.52 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for about $4.33 or 0.00025751 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

