ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up to $9.69

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.69, but opened at $9.98. ProPetro shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 3,404 shares traded.

ProPetro Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $333.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.10 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 553.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

