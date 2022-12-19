PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Gap Down to $24.03

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.03, but opened at $23.14. PROS shares last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 206 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PROS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

PROS Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, Director Greg Petersen sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,984.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PROS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in PROS by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in PROS by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

