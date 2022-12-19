Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $24.99. 4,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 231,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.
The company has a market cap of $672.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Proto Labs by 1,108.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
