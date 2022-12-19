Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $24.99. 4,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 231,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Proto Labs Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $672.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92.

Institutional Trading of Proto Labs

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Proto Labs by 1,108.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

