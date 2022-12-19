Proton (XPR) Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week

Proton (XPR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $23.82 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $875.56 or 0.05261459 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00487533 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,807.02 or 0.28886554 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,958,040,553 coins and its circulating supply is 13,894,954,573 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

