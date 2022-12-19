Pundi X (New) Achieves Market Capitalization of $89.60 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00002084 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $89.60 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.35261447 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $7,926,087.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

